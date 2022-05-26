We are focused on our goals: UAE coach Robin Singh

The UAE will compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) against the USA and Scotland in Houston, Texas from May 31 to June 4

Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket. — KT file

By Team KT Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 12:03 AM

Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket warned that the USA and Scotland will be very tough opponents but said that his team are focused on their goal.

The Emirates Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a 14-man squad that will compete in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) to be played in Houston, Texas, USA from May 31 to June 4. The tri-series to be played at the Moosa Stadium.

“Both the USA and Scotland are dangerous on any day they choose, so we expect this will be a true contest,” said Robin Singh.

“There are a few days to acclimatise (once we land in Texas) and we will be using this time effectively in our preparations. We have a very clear goal and focus with what needs to be achieved from this series,” he added.

The CWCL2 series is an important qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup — India 2023.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said that the UAE team have had a busy two months where they have played 11 One Day Internationals.

“The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is a very important series to our overall goals where every win — every point is extremely important as we continue to climb in both the League’s table and ICC ODI (MRF) standings.” said Dr. Tayeb Kamali.

“The UAE team have had an exceptionally busy start to the 2022 Cricket World Cup League 2 season, where they played a total of 11 (ODI) matches over a two-month (February-March 2022) period securing seven wins and 1 draw. A monumental task for any ICC Member — Full or Associate. As a leading Associate Member our Board is confident in their overall preparation and fully confident with their strategy for playing to win.” “We wish the team a successful and memorable series,” he added.

The squad will depart on Thursday.

SQUAD:

Ahmed Raza (C), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Akif Raja, Rahul Bhatia.

UAE’S FIXTURES:

May 31: vs Scotland

June 1: vs USA

June 3: vs Scotland

June 4: vs USA