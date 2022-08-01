Watch: Indian students become chess pieces on giant board

Photo: Screengrab from video

Mon 1 Aug 2022

As the International Chess Olympiad continues in full swing, Chennai residents are finding it hard to contain their excitement.

A video has surfaced online of students dressed up as chess pieces on a giant chessboard.

They are then seen playing a game of chess as an announcer instructs them to take their appropriate positions on the board.

A student is also seen enthusiastically appreciating the event. He says: "We are so lucky that we got a chance to conduct it here on behalf of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is going on in Mahabalipuram."

Earlier, a video of a Chennai bridge painted like a chessboard went viral on social media.

An Instagram account had shared a drone view of the iconic Napier Bridge, resembling a chessboard. This video has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram.

Chennai, the Chess Capital of India, is hosting Chess Olympiad 2022.

