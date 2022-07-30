Watch: Indian bridge decked up like chessboard, video goes 'viral'

More than 1.2 billion Aadhaar IDs have been issued, according to government data, and yet, millions of Indians do not have one
As the Chess Olympiad begins in Chennai this year, the city excitedly gears up for the international event.
The iconic Napier Bridge has been painted to look like a chessboard, taking the internet by storm. Videos and images of the bridge have gone viral.
An Instagram account has shared a drone view of the iconic bridge, resembling a chessboard. The video below shows vehicles whizzing by as the camera pans to show the entire bridge.
This video has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram.
The historic Napier Bridge is built over the Coovum River.
Chennai, the Chess Capital of India, is hosting Chess Olympiad 2022.The city's iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board to celebrate the event.
ALSO READ:
More than 1.2 billion Aadhaar IDs have been issued, according to government data, and yet, millions of Indians do not have one
Man to distribute money to poor and needy after clearing loans
Move comes as foreign exchange reserves fall, currency depreciates
The court will consider the petition on Friday
Despite the increase in wealth, the gender disparity is quite stark
Summit comes after crushing defeat at hands of ex-prime minister Imran Khan's PTI
Five people have died and more than 150 were injured
Third South Asian country to seek support from the fund after Pakistan and Sri Lanka