Watch: Indian bridge decked up like chessboard, video goes 'viral'

Indian bridge decked up like chessboard

It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram

As the Chess Olympiad begins in Chennai this year, the city excitedly gears up for the international event.

The iconic Napier Bridge has been painted to look like a chessboard, taking the internet by storm. Videos and images of the bridge have gone viral.

An Instagram account has shared a drone view of the iconic bridge, resembling a chessboard. The video below shows vehicles whizzing by as the camera pans to show the entire bridge.

This video has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram.

The historic Napier Bridge is built over the Coovum River.

Chennai, the Chess Capital of India, is hosting Chess Olympiad 2022.The city's iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board to celebrate the event.

