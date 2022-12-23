Umesh, Ashwin help India dominate Bangladesh

India's Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for a leg before wicket decision of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan (not pictured) during the first day of the second Test on Thursday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 12:46 AM

Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets apiece on Thursday as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Dhaka.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first.

India reached 19-0 before bad light forced an early end to the opening day, with six overs still to be played.

Stand-in India skipper K.L. Rahul was batting on three with Shubman Gill 14 not out at stumps.

Rahul was given out leg-before on three off Shakib Al Hasan in the final over of the day, but the decision was reversed after review.

Umesh earlier picked up 4-25 and Ashwin grabbed 4-71 as India stopped the hosts from building a significant partnership, despite several batsmen getting decent starts.

"It's a 50-50 wicket. It is not like it is fully for the pacers or spinners. Some balls are doing something and some are not," Umesh said after the day's play.

"You have to be patient. One odd ball is kicking from back of length, and if you bowl full it is not swinging or doing anything. There is no pace."

Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Najmul Hossain (24) were all unable to lend Mominul an extended spell of support.

Mominul, playing his first match in the series, departed as the ninth wicket when he nicked Ashwin behind the stumps.

The left-hander hit 12 fours and a six to make his 16th Test fifty, also his first in the last seven Tests.

Ashwin ended the Bangladesh innings two balls later, with last man Khaled Ahmed giving a catch to Jaydev Unadkat at deep mid-wicket.

"People made mental errors again when they were set," said Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons.

"The ball was spinning but the pace bowlers weren't getting off a great deal. To let Umesh get (four) wickets was very disappointing."

Fast bowler Unadkat, returning to Test cricket for the first time since his unremarkable 2010 debut against South Africa, impressed in the opening two sessions before finishing with 2-50.

Bangladesh had scored 184-5 at the tea break and crumbled in the final session when Umesh bowled an incisive spell to claim three successive wickets.

India won the first Test by 188 runs but are again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav -- who was named player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets -- and brought in paceman Unadkat.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul for Yasir Ali.

BRIEF SCORES

> Bangladesh 1st innings: 227 (Mominul Haque 84, Mushfiqur Rahim 26, Litton Das 25; Umesh Yadav 4-25, R Ashwin 4-71)

> India 1st innings: 19-0 (Shubman Gill 14 batting, KL Rahul 3 batting)

> Toss: Bangladesh