UFC returns to Abu Dhabi with a title fight in October

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena

By Team KT Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 6:12 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 6:14 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT—Abu Dhabi) and UFC announced that the mixed martial arts extravaganza will return to the Capital this October with a headline-grabbing title fight.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena on October 22.

The upcoming edition of an action-packed week is expected to be held at full capacity. There will be a host of events such as concerts, workshops, pool parties and city-wide activations featuring some of the biggest UFC stars.

During the pandemic, Abu Dhabi has been the home to UFC events. Fatima Al Baloushi, Acting Director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau, at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “UFC and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week are massively popular and almost permanent fixtures on our Abu Dhabi Calendar. We strive to deliver the world’s best fighters and we are excited to bring yet another thrilling title bout to Abu Dhabi in October. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world and showing them why Abu Dhabi is the ultimate UFC destination,” Al Baloushi said.

UFC president Dana White can’t wait to bring another stellar line-up of fights to Abu Dhabi.

“Every time we go there the events get bigger and better, and this year we are going all out and bringing back Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in addition to more incredible fights. Fans are not going to want to miss this one.”

UFC 281 will mark the promotion’s 17th overall event in Abu Dhabi starting from UFC 112 in April 2010. Since then, Abu Dhabi has hosted nine title fights crowning three new champions.