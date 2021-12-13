Uefa voids Champions League draw after mistake

The Australian driver stormed from 10th to third, ensuring himself a podium finish and his third title in three years
Sports1 day ago
Uefa will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot.
Uefa voided the initial results of Monday’s draw, which had created another match-up between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with Paris Saint-Germain. However, United had initially been paired with Villarreal even though the English club’s name should not have been in that pot since the two advanced from the same group.
Uefa blamed the mishap on “a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other.”
“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void,” Uefa said in a statement published 90 minutes after the draw was done.
A new draw was set to take place.
After United’s name was initially pulled out, Manchester City were then drawn to play Villarreal instead.
United’s name was then not put in the pot as a potential opponent for Atletico Madrid in the subsequent pairing, which saw Bayern Munich picked out.
PSG and Man United were later the final two teams picked. — AP
Sports1 day ago
The Dutchman bests title rival Lewis Hamilton in qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit
Sports2 days ago
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says the Yas Marina Circuit is free-flowing and more enjoyable, while the changes have also made a positive first impression on four-time champion Sebastian Vettel
Sports2 days ago
The Briton steered his Mercedes around the revised 5.2km layout of the Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.274 seconds, beating his Red Bull rival by 0.214 seconds
Sports2 days ago
The victory banished the odour of defeat from the Brisbane venue where Australia, under former skipper Tim Paine, lost the series-decider to an under-strength India in January
Sports2 days ago
A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 Test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone
Sports2 days ago
The spinner reaches 400 Test wickets as England slump to nine-wicket defeat
Sports2 days ago
The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match
Sports2 days ago