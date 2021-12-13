Uefa voids Champions League draw after mistake

Former Russian international forward Andrey Arshavin holds the name of Manchester United during the Champions League round of 16 draw at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon on Monday. — AFP

Nyon - Uefa will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot

By AP Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 5:09 PM

Uefa will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot.

Uefa voided the initial results of Monday’s draw, which had created another match-up between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with Paris Saint-Germain. However, United had initially been paired with Villarreal even though the English club’s name should not have been in that pot since the two advanced from the same group.

Uefa blamed the mishap on “a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other.”

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void,” Uefa said in a statement published 90 minutes after the draw was done.

A new draw was set to take place.

After United’s name was initially pulled out, Manchester City were then drawn to play Villarreal instead.

United’s name was then not put in the pot as a potential opponent for Atletico Madrid in the subsequent pairing, which saw Bayern Munich picked out.

PSG and Man United were later the final two teams picked. — AP