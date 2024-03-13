UAE's Winter Olympic hopefuls hone their skills in Switzerland

Members of the UAE team in Switzerland. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:16 PM

The UAE national ski team recently completed a training camp at Davos, Switzerland, a press release said.

The team had undergone rigorous training sessions in Ski Dubai, focusing on both slalom and freestyle skiing disciplines, before leaving for Switzerland.

The training camp at Davos took place from March 1 to 8 under the supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and in partnership with the Swiss Tourism Council.

This intensive training programme was aimed at enhancing the skills of the UAE athletes who are aiming to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.

