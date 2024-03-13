UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's Winter Olympic hopefuls hone their skills in Switzerland

The training camp at Davos took place from March 1 to 8 under the supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Members of the UAE team in Switzerland. — Supplied photo
Members of the UAE team in Switzerland. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:16 PM

The UAE national ski team recently completed a training camp at Davos, Switzerland, a press release said.

The team had undergone rigorous training sessions in Ski Dubai, focusing on both slalom and freestyle skiing disciplines, before leaving for Switzerland.

The training camp at Davos took place from March 1 to 8 under the supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and in partnership with the Swiss Tourism Council.

This intensive training programme was aimed at enhancing the skills of the UAE athletes who are aiming to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports