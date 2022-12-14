UAE's Meiyappan in IPL auction

Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
A total of 405 players, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas players, are set to go under the hammer during the auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which will take place in Kochi on December 23.
"The IPL 2023 Player Auction list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23, 2022. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 auction," a statement from the league said.
"Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations," added the statement.
Some of the players set to go under the hammer include: Mayank Agarwal (India), Harry Brook (England), Joe Root (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Cameron Green (Australia), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Ben Stokes (England), Ajinkya Rahane (India), Travis Head (Australia), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mujeeb Rahman (Afghanistan), Dawid Malan (England), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Shai Hope (West Indies), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Jason Roy (England), Karthik Meiyappan (UAE), Harry Tector (Ireland), Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Blessing Muzarbani (Zimbabwe).
A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.
Eleven players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR one crore.
The auction will start at 1 pm UAE Time.
