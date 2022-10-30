No longer a batter's game: These cricketers 'bowl' us over in the T20 World Cup

It was number four Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind 25-ball unbeaten 51 (7 fours, one six) that helped India post a big total
Growing up in India, or for that matter in the subcontinent, most cricket crazy kids, invariably, always wanted to bat. There’s always a batsman/batter in all of us. And as they say, cricket has mostly been a batter’s game, especially in the shorter formats.
But then, there are those really brave few who have gone left-field and taken up bowling as their stronger suit.
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips may have been the latest in line to soak in the accolades with a supreme century at the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under, following on from South African Rilee Roussow and ‘that’ magical Virat Kohli epic, which is now part of folklore.
And while we do marvel at these knocks, the bowlers have had their say too at this World Cup.
Here, Khaleej Times brings you those spells which have ‘bowled’ us over.
This is closer to home. UAE’s young leg spinner chose the biggest stage of them all to announce himself in no uncertain terms. The 22-year-old Chennai-born lad spun a web against the men from the island nation to hold his own with figures of 3-19 in four overs. He strode into history books by becoming the first UAE player to snare a hat trick in T20 Internationals. But unfortunately, it was a losing cause as the UAE went down to the Lankans.
A popular Indian stand-up comedian may have jokingly said that he resembled famous North American singer Justin Bieber, but Sam Curran is no joke. An all-rounder in his own right, Curran ripped Afghanistan to return with 5-10. The 24-year-old from Surrey, became the first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in men’s T20 Internationals.
As he ages, he gets better and better. And there’s always been this innate love for left-arm batsmen and left-arm fast bowlers. Trent Boult could suit up for a dinner date and yet be menacing on a cricket field with his sheer pace. The 33-year-old showed he’s still got the game when he hustled the Sri Lankans to return with 4-13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
