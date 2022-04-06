UAE's female race driver Hamda Al Qubaisi ready for Formula Regional European Championship

The Emirati female racer secured her maiden overall podium finish in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2021

Hamda Al Qubaisi. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 12:53 AM

UAE's Hamda Al Qubaisi will enter the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine under the PREMA banner.

The Emirati female racer, who secured her maiden overall podium finish in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2021, the first and only female to achieve that result, will stay with PREMA Racing as she makes the switch to the next step of her professional career.

Despite her young age, Al Qubaisi is considered the most competitive racer of her country, and one of the world’s most competitive female racers, coming from a racing family that includes her father Khaled and her sister Amna.

After go-kart racing, Hamda started driving single-seaters in 2019 and went on to capture multiple points finishes and an overall podium throughout 2020 and 2021.

In addition, she had two successful campaigns in the F4 UAE Championship, with six wins (the most any female has achieved in F4 worldwide) and multiple poles to her name in addition to two overall fourth-place finishes in the series.

The 2022 season already saw her make the step to a more competitive class as she entered the full Formula Regional Asian Championship to prepare for the challenging new endeavour.

“We are proud to see Hamda make such a major step in a driver’s career. Moving up from Formula 4 brings a lot of new challenges but we know her ability and level of commitment," said Rene Rosin - Team Principal.

"She started with the right foot in the Asian Formula Regional Championship and are looking forward to seeing that potential translate to FRECA as well. We are happy to continue working with her in what I think is a very interesting four-driver line-up.”

Hamda, meanwhile, is looking forward to making constant improvements as a race driver.

“I'm very excited to be working with PREMA Racing for my first season in FRECA," she said.

"I'm looking forward to building on what I learned in the Formula Regional Asian Championship and continuing to progress and improve.”