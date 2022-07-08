UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain stage

The Slovenian punished all his key rivals

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar during the seventh stage. — AFP

Already wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey defending champion Tadej Pogacar overtook the last of a breakaway and his key rival Jonas Vingegaard in a last gasp burst atop a steep mountain ascent on Friday.

except Vingegaard with Geraint Thomas losing 14sec and Adam Yates 29, as some riders dismounted and pushed up the punishing finale.