UAE eye qualification for Asia Cup 2022

The Qualifiers involving UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore will be hosted by Oman from August 20 to 24

The UAE will be playing in the Qualifiers. — UAE Cricket Official Twitter

By Team KT Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 5:25 PM

The Qualifiers of the Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Oman from August 20 to 24 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat, it was announced on Wednesday.

UAE , Kuwait , Hong Kong and Singapore will be competing for a single berth in the marquee event which includes test playing nations India , Pakistan , Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket and Vice President of the ACC was delighted by this decision of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) with co-ordinance with Sri Lanka Cricket.

“We are indeed grateful on being chosen as hosts to stage the Qualifiers of the Asia Cup 2022," said Khimji.

"We assure Oman to be at the top of its hospitality and its facilities for all the teams in the Qualifiers. We also offer sincere thanks to ACC and SLC to select Oman as the venue for the Qualifiers of ACC’s marquee event,” he added.

Teams for the Qualifiers of the Asia Cup booked their berth contesting in the ACC Western Region 2020 — UAE and Kuwait hosted by Oman & ACC Eastern Region 2020 — Singapore and Hong Kong hosted by Thailand.