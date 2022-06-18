UAE dressage rider Natalie Lankester wins first international competition

Natalie has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games

Sat 18 Jun 2022

Undefeated UAE National Champion equestrienne Natalie Lankester placed first and second at FEI’s brand new dressage competition — CDIAm Prix-St-Georges Class — a stone’s throw from Paris.

Natalie scooped two podium spots with first place going to Fürst Dance DXB, the impressive 9-year-old gelding by Fürstenball on a score of 67.255% and second place with Echo DXB, the 2009 born gelding by Zhivago.

Natalie, who has been training with Olympic rider Morgan Barbançon Mestre in Switzerland since the start of the summer, has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games.