T20 World Cup: UAE cricket can only get better from here

If cricket has to grow in this beautiful country, it needs to be groomed with a vision and proper focus

By Anis Sajan Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 8:27 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 8:28 PM

UAE signed off with a consolation win in their last game against Namibia which would definitely bring a smile on all the players who got on the plane to Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.

This match too got too close for UAE's comfort but both Zahoor Khan, who bowled the 19th over, giving only six runs, and then Mohammed Wasim, who had bowled just 3.4 overs till date in T20Is, managed to get the prize wicket of David Wiese where the match was sealed.

There were quite a few bright moments for the UAE team in this World Cup with Muhammad Waseem playing two crucial knocks, captain CP Rizwan getting an important 43 to get them to a competitive total on Thursday, the bowling of Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddique but, most importantly, the first hat trick by UAE bowler Karthik Meiyappan in a World Cup against a Test-playing nation Sri Lanka, which will always be cherished not only by him but cricket fans from around the world.

But is this enough for a country which has one of the best cricketing infrastructure in the world, like the ICC Academy, Dubai Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the Zayed Cricket Stadium, where the best of facilities are available for the players to express their talent.

The talent is there but are the players playing enough games to get their talent polished? The weather starting from October till March is one of the best in the world where teams like England Lions come to the UAE to play games and harness their skills. Afghanistan have grown leaps and bounds playing all their cricket here before they made India as their home ground. Yes, there is a T10 tournament played since the last five years and one T20 league starting but how much of the opportunity our players will get to show their skills in it?

It is time we start playing longer format games like the three-day game and then take it to four-day games as there is nothing better than playing the longer format to build your temperament. We can invite the 'A' teams on a regular basis from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, England, Australia and get our players get maximum match exposure and brush their skills.

The infrastructure is there, the talent is there, we have a good coach in Robin Singh and training facilities, we are blessed with the best of weather and if cricket has to grow in this beautiful country, it needs to be groomed with a vision and proper focus.

