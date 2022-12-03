Transmech Tuskers win Tanseeq Investment Premier League title

Transmech Tuskers celebrate after winning the title. — Neeraj Murali

Captain Shareef lavished praise on his Transmech Tuskers squad after they beat Tigers of Proscape by two runs in a thrill-a-minute final of the Tanseeq Investment Premier League (TIPL) Season II on Thursday.

Defending a total of 126 for seven wickets, Transmech Tuskers restricted the Tigers of Proscape to 124 for six.

During a tight final over, Proscape required a boundary off the final delivery of the match to win but could only manage two runs.

The final brought to a pulsating finish a competitive Season II of the league that was contested by eight teams and played at the Vision Cricket Centre Grounds (VCC) on the Hatta road.

Nasser M Ahmed, Group CEO of Tanseeq Investment Group of Companies (left) presents the trophy to captain Shareef. — Supplied photo

Nasser M Ahmed, Group CEO of Tanseeq Investment Group of Companies, who has been a keen patron of the tournament, was present at the final and distributed the trophies to the winners together with senior members of his team.

“After receiving the glittering TIPL Trophy Shareef, said: “We planned well for this tournament and practiced hard. We stuck to our plans and that’s what made all the difference.

“I feel very proud of my team. Whatever was required they delivered. The team spirit, courage, confidence which they showed made all the difference in the finals,” he added.

Shareef also felt that tournaments like the TIPL work on many levels and bring competitiveness to the fore.

“The beautiful thing about this tournament is that we made so many friends during the season,” he said. “We may have been rivals on the pitch but we were bonding with each other off it.

“It was a very good effort by the company to organize this event and I would like to thank Mr. Nasser Ahmed our Group CEO for making this well-organised event possible.

“Obviously we go home proud winners, but would like to also congratulate Tigers of Proscape for their performance and for making us fight hard for victory,” Shareef added.

Raghunath, Director of Transmech and Manager of the winning team commented: "It was a very intense game today that had everything to offer. Everyone saw our true team spirit today.

“From the beginning of the season, the boys had a strategy that they implemented perfectly. They practiced very hard, and played very well. They deserved the win It was fantastic to be part of a group that has such a positive attitude.”

Tuskers all-rounder Dhaneesh Joseph, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said winning the award in a final was always special.

"I am pleased with the way the whole team played. That doesn't usually happen very often," he added. "It was a very close match in the end and the final moments of the game are something that we have o learn from.”

Moin, who led the Tigers of Proscape from the front, paid tribute to the winning side describing them as a ‘very strong team.’

“Overall they played very well but we will come back stronger next year and hope for a better result.

“We reached the semifinals in Season I so we know that we are an improving team. We look forward with great interest to the next event.”

In last season’s final, Transmech Tuskers lost in the final to Proscape Panthers by six wickets.

The matches were attended by a large and enthusiastic crowd of staff and family members of Tanseeq Group who cheered the players on and made the event memorable.

Brief Scores

> Transmech Tuskers beat Tigers of Proscape by 2 runs

> Transmech Tuskers: 126 for 7 wkts in 15 overs (Ibrahim CH 35 (33 balls) Dhaneesh Joseph 33 (19 balls); Shareef 2-26).

> Tigers of Proscape: 124 for 6 wkts in 15 overs (Umer Shareef 45 (36 balls), Fiyas Ibrahim 23 (18 balls); Kirat Sidhu 3-21, Dhaneesh Joseph 1-19).

Man of ther Match: Dhaneesh Joseph (Transmech Tuskers)

> Special Awards

> Player of the Series: Umer Shareef (Tigers of Proscape with 164 runs and 9 wkts from 5 matches)

> Batsman of the Series: Umer Shareef (163 runs from 5 matches)

> Bowler of the Series: Anees Gul (11 wkts from 5 matches)