Top sports court upholds Fifa ban on Russia

The world No. 322 seeks his first US PGA title and the first by any India player since Arjun Atwal’s 2010 triumph at Greensboro
Sports3 days ago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday refused to suspend Fifa's ban on Russia taking part in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup finals over the invasion of Ukraine.
CAS, sport's top court, is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least.
"The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in Fifa competitions. The CAS arbitration proceedings continue," the court said in a statement.
The Football Union of Russia had appealed against the suspension, hoping to gain permission to allow Russia to face Poland in a World Cup play-off that was due to have been played on March 24.
Fifa however has already granted Poland a bye into the play-off final.
Team UAE lead the junior division by 11 Shots
Sports3 days ago
The tournament at the Malek Cricket Stadium got off to an electrifying start with a colourful opening ceremony
Sports3 days ago
Event takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18 and 19
Sports3 days ago
The 37-year-old also said that he has no plans to retire
Sports3 days ago
At Paris-Nice, Joao Almeida secured the white jersey as best young rider of the race and UAE Team Emirates also climbed the podium for winning the team classification
Sports4 days ago
Chasing 447 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 during the second session in Bengaluru after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's valiant 107
Sports4 days ago
Arsenal score 2-0 win over Leicester
Sports4 days ago