Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast tests positive
She tested positive at the team's training camp in Inzai city, east of Tokyo
A female US gymnast has tested positive for coronavirus at an Olympic training camp and another athlete is self-isolating, team chiefs and Japanese officials said on Monday.
The unnamed gymnast, in the same squad as superstar Simone Biles, is described by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as an alternate on the artistic team.
She tested positive at the team’s training camp in Inzai city, east of Tokyo.
It comes after Tokyo’s Olympic Village — where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure “bubble” — was hit by a fourth coronavirus case.
“We confirmed today that a teen athlete of the team has tested positive,” said Kimiya Kosaku, an Inzai city official.
“She has been isolated with no symptoms. The woman whose name is not disclosed arrived in Japan on July 15. Another athlete has been categorised as having close contact. She is also staying alone inside her room at their accommodation.”
Kyodo News said the rest of the team had moved to the Olympic Village on Monday afternoon.
The USOPC confirmed one of its athletes had tested positive for coronavirus.
“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” it said in a statement.
“We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19.
“In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”
Biles and fellow US gymnast MyKayla Skinner posted images of themselves at the Olympic Village on Instagram, with no reference to the Covid case.
The United States topped the gymnastics medal table at the 2016 Rio Games, with Biles winning four gold medals.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast tests positive
She tested positive at the team's training camp in Inzai city, east... READ MORE
-
Cricket
I was determined to hit the first ball for six,...
Kishan celebrated his 23rd birthday with a brilliant 42-ball-59 READ MORE
-
Global Sports
I am proud to be a part of UAE Team Emirates,...
Pogacar became the youngest rider in history to defend the Tour de... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: 4th case in Olympic Village as major...
Thousands looking to compete in the Tokyo Games are still living in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages