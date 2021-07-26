Tokyo Olympics: India's Chanu could be awarded gold medal
If Zhihui Hou of China fails the dope test, Chanu will be awarded the gold medal
Chinese weightlifter Zhihui Hou, who bagged gold in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, will be tested by anti-doping authorities.
If she fails the test, India’s Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the gold medal.
“She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening,” a source told ANI.
China’s Zhihui Hou had bagged gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg.
If an athlete fails the doping test, then the athlete who has won silver will be awarded the gold.
Chanu had opened India’s medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the women’s 49kg category.
Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.
Meanwhile, Chanu returned to India on Monday after her superb performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security.
“Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” she tweeted after landing.
