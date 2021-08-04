Tokyo Olympics: India lose to Argentina 2-1 in women's hockey semifinal
India will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday
India lost to hockey giants Argentina 2-1 in the women’s semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
India, who stunned three-time Olympic champions Australia in the quarterfinals, will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday.
Great Britain lost to the Netherlands 5-1 in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
