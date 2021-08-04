Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India lose to Argentina 2-1 in women's hockey semifinal

Team KT/Tokyo
Filed on August 4, 2021
India's Navneet Kaur (left) vies for possession with Argentina's Micaela Retegui. (AFP)

India will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday


India lost to hockey giants Argentina 2-1 in the women’s semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

India, who stunned three-time Olympic champions Australia in the quarterfinals, will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday.

Great Britain lost to the Netherlands 5-1 in the first semifinal on Wednesday.




