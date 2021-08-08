Tokyo Olympics: British cyclist Jason Kenny makes history with 7th gold medal
Overtakes Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time.
Jason Kenny won the men's keirin on Sunday to collect his seventh Olympic gold medal, overtaking Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time.
Kenny put on a spectacular performance in the final, speeding away from the pack before completing victory ahead of Azizulhasni Awang. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen had to settle for bronze.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Kenny had won gold in the men's team sprint with Philip Hindes and Callum Skinner. He also won gold in the men's individual sprint, beating Callum Skinner in the final.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: British cyclist Jason Kenny wins...
Overtakes Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian of... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold
Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India lose Rahul in victory pursuit after Root...
India were 52-1 at stumps, still needing 157 runs to go 1-0 up in the ... READ MORE
-
Football
Grealish's Man City debut spoiled as Leicester...
All eyes were on Grealish when he came on as a second half substitute ... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: 24K gold price likely to slip below Dh210...
Precious metal could touch $1,700 an ounce if it falls below $1,760,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US attempts to stop Taleban advance in...
Fierce fighting breaks out in Kunduz city. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
The launch of the improved card was announced on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID