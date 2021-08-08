Tokyo Olympics: British cyclist Jason Kenny makes history with 7th gold medal

Overtakes Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time.

Jason Kenny won the men's keirin on Sunday to collect his seventh Olympic gold medal, overtaking Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time.

Kenny put on a spectacular performance in the final, speeding away from the pack before completing victory ahead of Azizulhasni Awang. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen had to settle for bronze.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Kenny had won gold in the men's team sprint with Philip Hindes and Callum Skinner. He also won gold in the men's individual sprint, beating Callum Skinner in the final.