Tokyo Olympics: Andy Murray withdraws from singles tennis tournament
The two-time defending champion will still play in doubles games.
Two-time defending champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles tennis tournament in Tokyo.
Organizers did not immediately say why the British player pulled out shortly ahead of his scheduled opener against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Center Court.
Max Purcell of Australia will play Auger-Aliassime instead.
Organizers said Murray remained in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury. Murray and Salisbury beat the second-seeded French team of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.
Murray has a total of three Olympic medals. He also won a silver in mixed doubles at the 2012 London Games with Laura Robson.
