Tokyo Olympics: All eyes on Mary Kom, PV Sindhu as India aim for another stellar show

The action also begins for the Shotgun disciplines in Shooting at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will kick start Day Two of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on ace badminton player PV Sindhu as she gears up for the women’s singles Group Play on Sunday.

The action also begins for the Shotgun disciplines in Shooting at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday, as India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa attempt to qualify for the medal rounds of the Men’s Skeet competition at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Mairaj, now into his second Olympic Games and Angad who is making his debut, trained in Italy in the build-up to the Games. It is a compact but naturally strong Olympic field of 30 and the two will have their task cut out to make it to the medal round.

The Indian Rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh might have failed to qualify for the semi-final A/B in lightweight Men’s Double Sculls on Saturday but the two athletes will be in action in Repechage Round 2 tomorrow.

Tennis player Sumit Nagal won his first match and progressed to the second round of the men’s singles here.

Hoping to replicate the same, the Indian tennis star duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will take the field on Sunday. The duo will clash with the Ukrainian pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the first round at the Olympics.

Nethra Kumanan, who became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics, will also be in action at around 8:35 am IST tomorrow.

In the afternoon, India’s biggest medal hope and seasoned boxer MC Mary Kom (51kg) will play her first match (Round of 32) of the Olympics.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team got off to a rollicking start in their group stage campaign with a strong 3-2 win against New Zealand on Saturday. The Manpreet Singh-led side will look to continue the winning momentum on Sunday when they take on Australia in Pool A match.

Boxer Manish Kaushik will also play his round of 32 match in the men’s 63 kg category.

Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle event. The qualification round for Women’s Pistol begins at 5.30 am IST while the finals are scheduled for 7.45 am IST. The Men’s Rifle qualifiers start at 9.30 am IST with the finals being scheduled for 12 noon IST.

Star table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will play their second-round matches on Sunday.

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Manna Patel will end India’s Day two at the mega sporting event in Japan.