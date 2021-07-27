Tokyo Olympics: 7 new Covid-19 infections reported
New cases include two athletes.
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported seven new Games-related Covid-19 cases, including two athletes.
The latest daily cases have brought the total number since July 1 to 155.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 7 new Covid-19 infections reported
New cases include two athletes. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever ...
Diaz beat world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China to take the top... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Al Rashidi gets his moment with...
Abdullah Al Rashidi won his second straight Olympic bronze medal in... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Saudi Arabia open to hosting two F1 races, says...
Saudi Arabia will make its F1 debut with a night race in Jeddah on... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to explore new, high-speed ropeway...
Self-propelled cabins will move over ropes at speeds of up to 45km/hr. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistani couple travels to UAE in nearly empty...
The Golden Visa holders were able to arrive back in the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Wife ordered to pay husband Dh8,100 for...
She was found guilty of causing marital discord between him and his... READ MORE
-
News
UAE helps Interpol rescue 430 human trafficking...
The international operation saw the involvement of 47 countries. READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE
26 July 2021
News
Video: Up to 7 years jail for issuing threats in UAE