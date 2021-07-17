First Covid-19 case emerges in Olympic Games Village
The person has been removed from the Village and transferred to a medical facility
Six days before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, a "non-athlete person" tested positive for COVID-19 in the Games Village. The organising committee confirmed on Saturday that a case had been detected in the Village.
"There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test," said Masa Takaya, spokesperson for the Tokyo organising committee, in a press conference.
The person, whose identity organisers have refused to reveal, has been removed from the Village and transferred to a medical facility. Since the Village was opened on Tuesday, many athletes and officials are starting to check in ahead of the start of the Olympics.
"We are doing everything to prevent any COVID-19 outbreaks. We are sparing no efforts. We are doing everything we can to prevent any outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak, we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond," said Seiko Hashimoto, the chief of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The Tokyo Olympics had already been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympics are slated to start on July 23 and run until August 8. Spectators are not allowed to attend events due to the spread of the virus in Tokyo, placed under fourth state of emergency.
