Tickets for T20 World Cup in UAE go on sale

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity in the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Tickets are available for fans to watch the top 16 T20 teams in the world vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format which gets underway in Muscat on October 17 and is set to conclude in the UAE on November 14. Tickets are available to purchase on https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets.
Moreover, Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of four spectators on their east and west grass mounds. The Oman Cricket Academy has had a temporary infrastructure built to welcome 3,000 fans.
According to the statement, the ICC and event host BCCI has worked closely with host authorities to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment and Covid-19 protocols will apply at all venues.
The schedule offers a host of key rivalry fixtures and mouth-watering match-ups. The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.
Whilst, Australia and South Africa play the first match of Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies also on October 23 in Dubai. One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, India and Pakistan, will take place on October 24 in Dubai. — ANI
The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
England and the West Indies face off in the second match of the tournament’s main phase on Saturday evening
Sports4 days ago
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Sports4 days ago
Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket schedule, the match will now take place at Edgbaston from July 1
Sports4 days ago
The bio-bubbles have been set up in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi
Sports4 days ago
They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts
Sports5 days ago
All-rounder smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9
Sports5 days ago
Former Indian opener played his part in many an epic duel between the two countries at the iconic Stadium
Sports5 days ago