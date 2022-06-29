Tickets for NBA games in Abu Dhabi to go on sale tomorrow

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be playing two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi in October

Trae Young (11) of the Atlanta Hawks will be playing in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 3:26 PM

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will go on sale on Thursday, June 30, at NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature the Atlanta Hawks and the 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks who will be playing two pre-season games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and October 8.

Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel accommodations will also be available for purchase at NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi.

As part of the announcement, the league also named Shaquille O’Neal, four-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, as the official NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 ambassador.

In this capacity, O’Neal will attend The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, participate in youth development programmes and interact with local fans during the games week.

The NBA will also become the first North American sports league to launch social media channels in Arabic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NBAArabic), providing comprehensive news and content for fans in the region and around the world.

The Hawks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young, 2020-21 NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela and 2018 NBA All-Rookie Second Team members John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Bucks currently feature two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jrue Holiday. The two teams met in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, with the Bucks going on to win their first NBA championship in 50 years.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will air live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service.

The games will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, digital media and social media.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a groundbreaking multiyear partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls aged 11-14 from local schools across Abu Dhabi.