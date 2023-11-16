The DP World Tour Championship Diary: ‘I am nicely placed but us pros have been taught to never get ahead ourselves’ says Meronk

A group of Polish supporters of Adrian Meronk on the Earth course today at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 10:18 PM

I shot a four under par 68 to be tied fourth in the DP World Tour Championship, over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and I think I am nicely placed – one behind the leaders

I was in the penultimate two-ball pairing of the day along with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox. Unfortunately, Ryan struggled to a 74.

It was somewhat overcast and breezy out here and it really does feel like rain and lighting is in the air. In fact it’s a bit like Poland in the height of summer on a perfect afternoon for golf.

I had a mixed bag on my scorecard to open up with, but my round came alive and on fire on Hole 5 where I had the shot of the day where I holed my second shot from 130 yards. It was a blind shot uphill.

I started with a bogey, birdie, birdie, bogey and an eagle. I did not get my first par until hole six.

My last thirteen holes saw me collect two more birdies while I played the rest to par..

It looks like a nice solid platform to take into Friday’s second round.

I am happy to say that I am the leading UAE based golfer with fellow Dubai-based players - Tommy Fleetwood one back, Thorbjorn Oleson on 70, and Ewen Ferguson on level par 72. Let’s hope I can keep ahead for the next three days for these bragging rights.

I am always interested to look at statistics and with my current finish this week - this would put me up one spot to second ahead of Jon Rahm and behind only Race to Dubai leader and 2022 – 2023 winner Rory McIlroy.

But us pros have always been taught to never get ahead yourself.

It is still just one shot at a time - the game is played on the golf course by me. I have to keep telling myself that.

My second round tee time is at 12.30 pm off tee 1 playing alongside Antoine Rozner. Antoine has had success here at Jumeirah Golf Estates in the 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World, played over the Fire course, next door to us this week. He shot 25 under to win by two shots. That was my first year on Tour and I did not play in the tournament. Let’s hope that is a good omen.

Just a shout out to all my Polish fans who followed me all the way (see photo). There must have been at least 20 of them in the group andI was energized by their presence. Thank you very much.

So, speak to you after my second round. If you are coming to watch bring along your waterproofs and your umbrella – if my Dubai friends have them. It might be a bumper day for the Merchandise Shop.

The DP World Tour Championship can also be watched in the Middle East on TV on Golf Life through evision from 11 am (UAE time).

Adrian Meronk is 30 years old, a Dubai resident and managed by Dubai based The Spotlight Agency.