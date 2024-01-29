Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka team up for doubles at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka. — Supplied photo

World number 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka will compete together in the doubles tournament at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which begins this coming Saturday, after being awarded a wild card.

Hosted by Mubadala and presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 event returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City for its second edition, running from February 3-11, following a highly memorable inaugural tournament last year.

A star-studded singles line-up includes eight of the world’s top 20, with the likes of Elena Rybakina, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejčíková all competing for the title, alongside wild card entrants Osaka and Emma Raducanu, winner of the 2021 US Open.

While the singles competition will undoubtedly generate huge interest, all eyes will now be firmly fixed on the doubles event too given Jabeur, a fan favourite and Grand Slam finalist, will partner four-time Grand Slam-winner and former World Number. 1 Osaka for the very first time, a pairing which is guaranteed to thrill and excite those fans in attendance.

While both players are more commonly known for their singles careers, Osaka has competed in the women’s doubles at all four Grand Slam tournaments, while Jabeur has played in the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Jabeur previously partnered 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the doubles competition at Eastbourne in 2022, where the duo reached the semifinals before being forced to withdraw after the Tunisian picked up an injury.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open doubles competition begins on February 5.

Jabeur, meanwhile, will begin her pursuit of glory in the singles event at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on February 7.

While her opponent won’t be revealed until the tournament draw takes place on Saturday, the date of her first appearance in the competition is confirmed, subject to final WTA schedule.

Only last week it was announced Osaka, a champion at both the US Open and Australian Open on two separate occasions, would be joining a hugely talented main draw in Abu Dhabi having been awarded a wildcard.

