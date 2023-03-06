UAE

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells Masters: Organisers

The World number one will be replaced in the field by Nikoloz Basilashvili, a brief statement said

File photo
By AFP

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 7:09 AM

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters event, organisers confirmed on Sunday.

The Serbian star will be replaced in the field by Nikoloz Basilashvili, a brief statement said.

