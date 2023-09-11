Novak Djokovic lifts US Open: Here are 5 other records he broke at Flushing Meadows

Over the past six years, Djokovic has clinched four Australian Opens, four Wimbledons, two each of the French Open and the US Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open. Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 9:04 PM

Novak Djokovic, the only active player among the iconic “Big Three,” added another feature to his decorated cap when he triumphed over Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the US Open on Monday. With the monumental victory at the Flushing Meadows, Djovokic took home his record-extending 24th men’s Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

Before the Serb, only Australian legend Margaret Court could secure 24 major titles during her illustrious career. But her feat remains separated from that of Djokovic, for some of Court’s titles came in the Amature Era, which concluded in 1968.

Apart from this, Djokovic shattered several other records, winning his fourth US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. Let’s take a look at them:

1. Following his triumphant finish at the 2023 US Open, Noval Djokovic is now the all-time most successful player in the history of the Open Era with 24 titles. American legend Serena Williams follows Djokovic on the list with 23 Grand Slams under her belt.

2. For Novak Djokovic, age appears to be just a number. He made his Grand Slam debut at the 2005 Australian Open and won his first major title down under three years later. Following that, Djokovic secured 12 Grand Slams until 2017, when the Serbian ace rang in his 30th birthday.

Over the past six years, Djokovic has clinched four Australian Opens, four Wimbledons, two each of the French Open and the US Open. Thanks to these numbers, Djocovic holds the record for the most Grand Slams after reaching his 30s. Serena Williams follows him in the all-time list, with 10 titles after turning 30.

3. Novak Djokovic is also the oldest player to win the American major in the Open Era. The previous record was held by former Australian player Ken Rosewall, who won the US Open men’s title at the age of 35 years and 10 months in 1970.

4. Novak Djokovic has certainly enjoyed a dominant run this year across all four major events. Before the US Open, Djokovic also emerged victorious at the Australian Open and French Open. His only defeat came in Wimbledon where Carlos Alcaraz had the last laugh. This is the fourth time Djokovic has won three majors in a single year. He earlier achieved the same feat in 2011, 2015 and 2021. Only Roger Federer could win three Grand Slams in a single year three times (2004, 2006 and 2007) during his career.

5. Counting his latest US Open triumph, Novak Djokovic has equalled the records of John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal to win four men’s singles finals at the Flushing Meadows. Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras lead the list of the Open Era, having won the US Open title five times.

