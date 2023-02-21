Garcia hopes to write a new tennis chapter after her visit to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris
World No.5 Caroline Garcia is looking to turn the page on her season after visiting Dubai’s landmark Mohammed Bin Rashid Library during WTA Week.
The French world number five toured the iconic lectern-shaped library and got the chance to explore some of the more than 300,000 books housed inside the cultural hotspot.
Garcia is hoping the tour will give her the inspiration to start a new chapter for the remainder of the season. The French ace lost in round two at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium to Madison Keys.
Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris
The Serb has been at the top for 377 weeks
The UAE, who had beaten Afghanistan on Saturday to level the series 1-1, lost a nail-biting last-over thriller by six wickets
Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
India, who lost 3-2 to China on Saturday, and Thailand, defeated 3-1 by Korea, picked up the bronze medals
United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
The 24-year-old Belarusian, who moved to the No.2 spot in the world rankings following her success Down Under
The veteran all-rounder took two for 13 to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals