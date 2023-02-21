Garcia hopes to write a new tennis chapter after her visit to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

The French world number five toured the iconic lectern-shaped library in Dubai

Caroline Garcia at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:45 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:46 PM

World No.5 Caroline Garcia is looking to turn the page on her season after visiting Dubai’s landmark Mohammed Bin Rashid Library during WTA Week.

Garcia is hoping the tour will give her the inspiration to start a new chapter for the remainder of the season. The French ace lost in round two at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium to Madison Keys.