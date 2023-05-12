UAE

French Open announces prize money increase for 2023

The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each

French Open tennis tournament director Amelie Mauresmo. — AP

By Reuters

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 6:59 PM

Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 7:00 PM

The prize money for this year's French Open will total 49.6 million euros ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on Friday.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.

The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each.

The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is 810,000 euros, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.

The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.

