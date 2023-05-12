French Open announces prize money increase for 2023

The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The prize money for this year's French Open will total 49.6 million euros ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on Friday.
The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.
Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.
The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each.
The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.
The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is 810,000 euros, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.
The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.
ALSO READ:
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant