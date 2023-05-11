Madrid Open organisers apologise for forbidding women's doubles finalists to make speeches

Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
The organisers of the Madrid Open have apologised to the women's doubles finalists of this year's tournament following criticism for denying players the opportunity to make speeches at the trophy ceremony.
Singles world number three Jessica Pegula, who partnered Coco Gauff in their 6-1 6-4 defeat by Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, said on Sunday she was left disappointed after organisers did not allow the finalists to address fans.
The men's doubles finalists were allowed to do so following their match a day earlier and tournament organisers apologised to players and fans "who expect more of the Madrid Open".
ALSO READ:
"Not giving our women's doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologised directly to Victoria, Beatriz, Coco and Jessica," tournament CEO Gerard Tsobanian said.
Azarenka had said on Twitter that it was "hard to explain" to her son Leo why she was not able to speak at the ceremony.
"We are working internally and with the WTA to review our protocols and are committed to improving our process moving forward," Tsobanian said.
"We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again."
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant
Li Qiang says China is committed to spreading the Olympic spirit and to making a greater contribution to its movement
Sport's governing body investing in a football academy in the former Soviet republic as well as programmes to promote the sport at schools and among women
Kahraba,came on as a substitute and earned his team the free-kick which was converted by Tunisian Ali Maaloul
The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse
After three straight title fights the 33-year-old New Yorker, who made his UFC debut in 2014, is headlining his first main card against the Olympic gold medallist