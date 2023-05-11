Madrid Open organisers apologise for forbidding women's doubles finalists to make speeches

Jessica Pegula said she was left disappointed for not being allowed the opportunity to address fans after she and Coco Gauff lost ro Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final

Jessica Pegula said it was the first time in her life that a player was not permitted to address the fans after what happened at last week's Madrid Open. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 4:09 PM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 4:16 PM

The organisers of the Madrid Open have apologised to the women's doubles finalists of this year's tournament following criticism for denying players the opportunity to make speeches at the trophy ceremony.

Singles world number three Jessica Pegula, who partnered Coco Gauff in their 6-1 6-4 defeat by Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, said on Sunday she was left disappointed after organisers did not allow the finalists to address fans.

The men's doubles finalists were allowed to do so following their match a day earlier and tournament organisers apologised to players and fans "who expect more of the Madrid Open".

"Not giving our women's doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologised directly to Victoria, Beatriz, Coco and Jessica," tournament CEO Gerard Tsobanian said.

Azarenka had said on Twitter that it was "hard to explain" to her son Leo why she was not able to speak at the ceremony.

"We are working internally and with the WTA to review our protocols and are committed to improving our process moving forward," Tsobanian said.

"We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again."