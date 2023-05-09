UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson

UAE Tennis Federation has taken several initiatives over the years to help the sport grow at the grassroots level in the country

(Wam)

By Wam Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 7:54 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 7:55 PM

The UAE Tennis Federation has announced the renewal of its sponsorship and partnership agreement with Wilson for the next five years.

The agreement was signed between Naser Al Marzouqi, the Federation's General Secretary, and Ritesh Punjabi, CEO of Time Square, the official distributor of Wilson products in the UAE and GCC.

Al Marzouqi emphasised that the objective of this renewed partnership is to deliver excellent services in collaboration with Wilson to promote the growth and development of tennis in the UAE.

