Even Alcaraz is not ready to challenge Djokovic consistently, says Murray

The British tennis legend says Djokovic will dominate tennis for years

By Reuters Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 2:09 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 2:10 PM

Novak Djokovic, who won his 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, will dominate men's tennis for years because younger players have yet to reach his level, according to Andy Murray.

Djokovic's latest triumph at the US Open saw him equal Margaret Court's record of major singles titles.

"It's up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn't look like that's close to happening," Murray told the BBC on Monday.

"He proved that he's the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it's up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him."

The 36-year-old Serbian, one of the 'Big Three' with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who dominated men's tennis for the past two decades, said he had no plans to retire.

"Novak's longevity has been the greatest. He's played at this level for such a long time now," said Britain's Murray, who won three Grand Slams.

In July, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz ended Djokovic's Wimbledon reign after the Serbian had won four titles in a row at the All England Club. However, Murray believes the wrong conclusions were drawn from the Spaniard's victory.

"I said that after Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard, but it wasn't for me," he added.

"Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves - he's an amazing player Alcaraz, he's brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different."

Davis Cup

World number one Djokovic will next travel to Valencia and join the Serbia team for their Davis Cup Finals group stage ties with South Korea, Spain and Czech Republic.

Serbia player Miomir Kecmanovic said the 36-year-old can give them a huge advantage.

"We can't wait to have him for Friday," Kecmanovic told a news conference before their Group C opener against South Korea on Tuesday. "It definitely takes a little bit of the pressure off since he always carried the team so well.

"But our focus is to get through Tuesday, hopefully get the win and then start a little bit more relaxed on Friday."

Spain will be without Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz when they take on Serbia on Friday, after the 20-year-old withdrew to recover following his US Open semifinal defeat by Medvedev.

"It was tough because Carlos is an important player, one of the best players in the world," Spain captain David Ferrer said. "But I trust my team. I'm very confident we can do a great week and can compete with everyone."

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout rounds in Malaga, which take place from Nov. 21 to 26.

Defending champions Canada clinched their first title in the men's premier team event beating Australia in last year's final.

