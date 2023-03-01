Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz wins three-set epic against Alexander Shevchenko

Hurkacz won the two-hour two-minute thriller 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7)

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in action against Alexander Shevchenko of Russia. — M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 12:49 AM

If Hubert Hurkacz entertained any thoughts of having it easy following the withdrawal of his original first-round rival Andy Murray, he needed to perish it and dig into all his experience to ward off a dogged lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko.

In what would possibly be the best match of the day – which technically finished on the next day – the Polish fifth seed escaped an early exit against the 22-year-old Shevchenko, converting his third match point in a tie-breaker.

Hurkacz won the two-hour two-minute thriller 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

The world No11, winner of six ATP titles including the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, was bamboozled by his young opponent’s array of shots and audaciousness in the first set, and was lucky to have a couple of games in the second when Shevchenko made too many unforced errors.

Hurkacz will now face another Russian, qualifier Pavel Kotov, in the second round on Wednesday.

Kotov beat Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in three sets on Monday.

