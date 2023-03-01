Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz wins three-set epic against Alexander Shevchenko

Colombia took the gold medal beating Chile
If Hubert Hurkacz entertained any thoughts of having it easy following the withdrawal of his original first-round rival Andy Murray, he needed to perish it and dig into all his experience to ward off a dogged lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko.
In what would possibly be the best match of the day – which technically finished on the next day – the Polish fifth seed escaped an early exit against the 22-year-old Shevchenko, converting his third match point in a tie-breaker.
Hurkacz won the two-hour two-minute thriller 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
The world No11, winner of six ATP titles including the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, was bamboozled by his young opponent’s array of shots and audaciousness in the first set, and was lucky to have a couple of games in the second when Shevchenko made too many unforced errors.
Hurkacz will now face another Russian, qualifier Pavel Kotov, in the second round on Wednesday.
Kotov beat Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in three sets on Monday.
ALSO READ:
Colombia took the gold medal beating Chile
French star sets sights on world championship points as Nasser Al Attiyah grabs lead
The tournament attracted some of the world's top players
The Russian is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner in Dubai after Roger Federer won the title in 2014 and 2015
Austrian Thomas Muster defeated top seed and overwhelming favourite Goran Ivanisevic in straight sets
The 39-year-old went out with his head held high as the Monday crowd at Centre Court gave him a farewell
Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis got the men's segment off to a flyer defeating Frenchman Quentin Halys
The 25-year-old Dutch driver is favourite for the opener in Bahrain on March 5