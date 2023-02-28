Novak's plea to Jaziri: We still need you in tennis

The Tunisian great was felicitated by Dubai Duty Free officials on Centre Court on Tuesday evening

Malek Jaziri (centre) with Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty Free and Tournament Director, and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Dubai Duty Free. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 11:03 PM

World No 1 Novak Djokovic implored Malek Jaziri to extend his career after the Tunisian announced his retirement from tennis following a 20-year career.

Al Jaziri, 39, playing his final match on Monday where he was beaten by Spanish world No 31 Alejandro Fikin 6-2 6-0.

The Tunisian great, who is widely regarded as one of the best players to emerge from the North African and Arab region in recent years, was felicitated by Dubai Duty Free officials on Centre Court on Tuesday evening.

Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free, presented Jaziri with a trophy before a video message from Djokovic was shown on the stadium screens.

“Malek my friend congratulations on an incredible career,” said the Serbian legend. “You’ve been the pride of this region and you have a lot to be proud of on how you handled yourself on the court.

“Please my friend keep smiling, you have one of the best smiles that we have seen on the court. You were always so friendly to me and to everyone around.

“I don’t think there is anyone that dislikes you.

Djokovic reiterated a request that he had made Jaziri earlier in the year when he learned that he was scheduled to call time on his career and take up a career that involved coaching professionals.

“I’m going to ask you one more time, think about extending your playing career.,” he said. “

“I’m really glad we have had an opportunity to be part of this tournament together but think about it man, we still need you in tennis.

“All the best my friend.”