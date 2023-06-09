Djokovic wins first set against Alcaraz in French Open semifinal

Djokovic is playing his 45th Grand Slam semifinal; for Alcaraz, it's just his second

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 6:11 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 6:12 PM

Novak Djokovic made the perfect start to his semifinal battle against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open on Friday with a 6-3 win in the opening set.

Having battled through 59 encounters with Rafael Nadal over 16 years of epic rivalry, Djokovic is facing the Spanish legend's heir apparent Alcaraz in a match laced with era-defining potential.

With Roger Federer retired and Nadal nursing a hip injury until next year, 36-year-old Djokovic has the responsibility of preserving the legacy of the 'Big Three'.