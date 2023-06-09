Djokovic wins first set against Alcaraz in French Open semifinal

Eight other players have received bans ranging from 20 months to five years and four months
Novak Djokovic made the perfect start to his semifinal battle against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open on Friday with a 6-3 win in the opening set.
Having battled through 59 encounters with Rafael Nadal over 16 years of epic rivalry, Djokovic is facing the Spanish legend's heir apparent Alcaraz in a match laced with era-defining potential.
Djokovic is playing a 45th Grand Slam semifinal; for Alcaraz, it is just his second.
With Roger Federer retired and Nadal nursing a hip injury until next year, 36-year-old Djokovic has the responsibility of preserving the legacy of the 'Big Three'.
Eight other players have received bans ranging from 20 months to five years and four months
the unseeded Czech player, stunned eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the opening round, has largely flown under the radar in Paris this year
Both teams are using the ODI series, which starts today, to prepare for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe
Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who has battled pollen allergies in the past, was forced to pull out of French Open due to viral illness
Four strong team will play a two-match series against their Junior counterparts from the club in Pakistan
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015