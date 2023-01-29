Australian Open: Djokovic wins his 22nd Grand Slam after defeating Tsitsipas

The winner also claims the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic on Sunday bagged his 10th Australian Open title defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6, a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for Covid-19.

This is also the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

Novak Djokovic won the opening set 6-3 against Tsitsipas in the men's singles final on Sunday. Djokovic broke Tsitsipas' serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage.

In second set, little separated them and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb prevailed to win 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.

In addition to the championship, the winner also claims the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

