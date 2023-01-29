Australian Open: Djokovic wins his 22nd Grand Slam after defeating Tsitsipas

The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Novak Djokovic on Sunday bagged his 10th Australian Open title defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6, a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for Covid-19.
This is also the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.
Novak Djokovic won the opening set 6-3 against Tsitsipas in the men's singles final on Sunday. Djokovic broke Tsitsipas' serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage.
In second set, little separated them and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb prevailed to win 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.
In addition to the championship, the winner also claims the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.
