Team Abu Dhabi's Torrente hopes to maintain winning habit

The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Shaun Torrente aims to keep up his winning habit in China at the weekend to get back on track for a fourth UIM F1H2O World Championship title with Team Abu Dhabi.
The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019 en route to his first two F1H2O world crowns, and he approaches Sunday’s Grand Prix of Zhengzhou determined to erase memories of his first round disappointment in Indonesia.
Torrente was first to the finish in the opening Grand Prix of the season, only be penalised for a jump start, handing a first career victory to Polish driver Bartek Marszalek.
Torrente has high expectations for three-time UIM F2 champion Rashed Al Qemzi, who takes over in Abu Dhabi 2 from his cousin, veteran Emirati driver, Thani Al Qemzi, who is unavailable for the trip to China.
The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also added that the tournament would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May