Team Abu Dhabi's Torrente hopes to maintain winning habit

The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019

Shaun Torrente

By Team KT Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 12:21 AM

Shaun Torrente aims to keep up his winning habit in China at the weekend to get back on track for a fourth UIM F1H2O World Championship title with Team Abu Dhabi.

The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019 en route to his first two F1H2O world crowns, and he approaches Sunday’s Grand Prix of Zhengzhou determined to erase memories of his first round disappointment in Indonesia.

Torrente was first to the finish in the opening Grand Prix of the season, only be penalised for a jump start, handing a first career victory to Polish driver Bartek Marszalek.

Torrente has high expectations for three-time UIM F2 champion Rashed Al Qemzi, who takes over in Abu Dhabi 2 from his cousin, veteran Emirati driver, Thani Al Qemzi, who is unavailable for the trip to China.