T20 World Cup: Watson believes India will beat Pakistan

The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — ICC

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:33 PM

In an interesting chat with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the T20 World Cup, he said that Australia will be more under pressure this time around as they play at home plus the added pressure of being the world champions.

Secondly, in the lead up to the World Cup, Australia chopped and changed which he is not a big fan and wanted them to play the nucleus of the team, which is important in the build up to the tournament.

Shane Watson (left) with Anis Sajan.

Watson added that you want a settled and ready squad before you play your first game, which was one of the key reasons they won the World Cup last year.

Regarding the Associate nations, Watson believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure rather than just playing at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Watson picked India to beat Pakistan provided the rain stays clear. He felt that the Pakistan middle-order is yet to be tested and they rely heavily on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

He added that If Pakistan's fire power bowling attack can restrict India to a below par total then they might have a chance. He reckoned that it would be opener KL Rahul who will score big runs for India at this World Cup as the range of shots he has is special and, on his day, can tear apart any bowling attack in the world.

Lastly, Watson picked Australia, England, India and Pakistan to make it to the semifinals even though he knows New Zealand always sneak. But he still backs the above four teams.

On West Indies not making it to the Super 12, Watson said that it is a pity the two-time world champions are not going to be there for the first time in a T20 World Cup but this gives Ireland an opportunity to showcase their skills in the Super 12.

