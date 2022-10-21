T20 World Cup: Watson believes India will beat Pakistan

The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
In an interesting chat with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the T20 World Cup, he said that Australia will be more under pressure this time around as they play at home plus the added pressure of being the world champions.
Secondly, in the lead up to the World Cup, Australia chopped and changed which he is not a big fan and wanted them to play the nucleus of the team, which is important in the build up to the tournament.
Watson added that you want a settled and ready squad before you play your first game, which was one of the key reasons they won the World Cup last year.
Regarding the Associate nations, Watson believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure rather than just playing at the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Watson picked India to beat Pakistan provided the rain stays clear. He felt that the Pakistan middle-order is yet to be tested and they rely heavily on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.
He added that If Pakistan's fire power bowling attack can restrict India to a below par total then they might have a chance. He reckoned that it would be opener KL Rahul who will score big runs for India at this World Cup as the range of shots he has is special and, on his day, can tear apart any bowling attack in the world.
Lastly, Watson picked Australia, England, India and Pakistan to make it to the semifinals even though he knows New Zealand always sneak. But he still backs the above four teams.
On West Indies not making it to the Super 12, Watson said that it is a pity the two-time world champions are not going to be there for the first time in a T20 World Cup but this gives Ireland an opportunity to showcase their skills in the Super 12.
Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart
CP Rizwan and his men had ended a 26-year wait for a World Cup win by defeating Namibia at the T20 showpiece