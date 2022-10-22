T20 World Cup: The team that lands the early punches will win, feels Pakistan's Hafeez

The former Pakistan all-rounder said his heart and mind wants Pakistan to win but feels India are slight favourites because of the experience of playing and winning in Australia

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during a training session in Melbourne on Saturday. — AFP

By Anis Sajan Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 4:17 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 5:07 PM

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that the team which draws first blood and lands the early punches will be the winner on Sunday in the big game between India and Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With the weather clearing (earlier weather reports had indicated that the game could be washed out), 90,000 people would be thronging the MCG to see the big game, and the whole world would be glued to their television sets as matches between India Pakistan are rare. And Hafeez hopes the weather does not play spoilsport.

When asked if Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to the line-up will boost them, Hafeez said yes but cautioned that any bowler coming back from an injury will find it difficult to get straight into a match and that too a big game like India-Pakistan.

Mohammad Hafeez (left) with Anis Sajan.

He added that in Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, Pakistan do have the fire power in the pace department and should be handy especially Rauf, who has the experience of playing in Australia's Big Bash League for three seasons.

Hafeez also added that India will badly miss Jasprit Bumrah but Mohammed Shami is an ideal replacement because of his experience.

When asked who would be the threat for Pakistan in the Indian batting, Hafeez said thatk getting the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early has always dented India and they are usually unable to reach a par score as India depend heavily on both these stars. But Hafeez added that KL Rahul can come to the party as he has all the big shots and an array of strokes and can hurt Pakistan.

He said that even though Suryakumar Yadav is a special player, he has yet to prove himself against Pakistan as the pressure of an India-Pakistan game takes its toll and every player can't absorb it. This was endorsed on Friday by Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who said he gets goose bumps playing against Pakistan.

And most importantly, Hafeez said of late Pakistan have been playing better and confident cricket against India and they took the monkey off the back by beating them comprehensively by 10 wickets, the last time the two teams met in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

But when I asked him who will win the game, he said his heart and mind wants Pakistan to win but feels India are slight favourites because of the experience of playing and winning in Australia and that would be a big difference.

He signed off by saying India, Pakistan, Australia and England will make it to the the last four of this tournament.

Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group