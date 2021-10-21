T20 World Cup: Scotland thump Oman to cruise into second round

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer plays a shot against Oman in Muscat on Thursday. — ANI

Muscat - They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts

By AFP Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 9:54 PM

Scotland reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time on Thursday with a thumping eight-wicket win over Oman.

The Scots comfortably chased down their target of 123 with 18 balls to spare to register their third win out of three in qualifying.

Captain Kyle Coetzer top-scored for Scotland with 41 off 28 balls with three sixes and two fours despite taking a nasty blow on his hand.

Richie Berrington, finished the game with a huge six to remain 31 not out. Matthew Cross (26) was also undefeated.

Scotland will go into Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the runners-up from qualifying Group A — likely to be either Ireland or Namibia.

“What a day for Scottish cricket, the boys are buzzing,” said Man of the match and fast bowler Josh Davey who took 3-25.

“It was a great occasion to showcase my skills, we had a bit of luck but will take that every day of the week.

“We’ve got the belief, a lot of bases covered, and T20 is about momentum, and we can take that on.”

Scotland came into the 2021 tournament having never progressed beyond the first round in their three previous appearances, winning just one game in seven.

Scotland restricted Oman to 122 all out.

Oman, who won the toss and opted to bat, had a terrible start when Jatinder Singh was out second ball following a run-out mix-up which left him and opener Aqib Ilyas at the same end.

Ilyas went on to top score with 37 off 35 balls but the home side never shook off the shackles of the Scottish bowling.

Only three Oman batters reached double figures.

Sri Lanka qualified on Wednesday from Group A with either Ireland or Namibia set to join them on Friday. — AFP