T20 World Cup: Confident India hoping to turn the tables on Pakistan

It’s not just another match, it is ‘The Match’

The Indian squad during a practice session. — BCCI

By PTI Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 5:51 PM

Their unblemished record of success against the arch-rivals at marquee ICC events a thing of the past, a hurt Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it’s unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions here.

The Pakistan squad during a practice session. — PCB

Thousands of fans from both countries have criss-crossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ‘match’ for them. But all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is ‘The Match’.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under whom, India never lost to Pakistan at ICC events, would repeat himself time and again that there is no place for the word ‘revenge’ in a cricket field.

But a lot has changed in the past one year since Shaheen Shah Afridi in an intimidating opening spell gave Pakistan their first victory in a World Cup across formats.

It wasn’t just a match won or a voodoo broken but that 3-31 by Shaheen was also successful in bruising the egos of some of contemporary cricket world’s biggest batting stalwarts.

While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul aren’t the ones to forget last year’s humiliation in Dubai easily, the fact remains that India as a team have looked slightly under-cooked in recent times.

And at least on Sunday, the ‘Men In Blue’ wouldn’t start as favourites in the ‘mother of all clashes’.

The BCCI’s statement that India will not travel to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup and the subsequent PCB threat of pulling out of 50-over World Cup in India has only made the atmosphere more politically charged and vicious.

India wouldn’t mind going into a match as underdogs and it will be Pakistan, who will have to live up to the high expectations.

Combination is still a worry for India

This has been a trend with the Indian team for some time now — not having a settled combination. In 2019, they didn’t have a number four even after two years in the run-up to the meet.

And now, one year after the last T20 World Cup, India might have to drop a specialist left-hander (Rishabh Pant) from the top five in order to accommodate an extra bowler.

The sameness in the batting line-up is a bit worrying as it would let Shaheen, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowl one line in the absence of Pant, who also has been a touch out of form.

How India’s top three handle Shaheen in the Powerplay would dictate how the match will pan out.

One man, who could perhaps take Shaheen head on is current No.1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is someone who never changes his game irrespective of conditions or situations.

But in wet conditions, Rohit would pray that lady luck will shine on him and he would win the toss and may be opt to chase when his bowling line-up looks a bit scratchy.

While India have three spinners in the squad, there could be only one playing in the end if the persistent rains and a sharp dip in temperature, makes the conditions seamer-friendly.

In that case, an out of form Harshal Patel, with decent batting skills, might be back in the scheme of things.

But with three left-handers — Shan Masood/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Nawaz and Khushdil Shah, a bowler who can turn it away is always going to be in the mix. Hence, Ravichandran Ashwin can never be completely out of the equation.

Last time, the strategy to promote Nawaz as a pinch hitter in the Asia Cup Super 4, literally stumped India but they must have done better homework this time not to get caught off-guard.

On Sunday, the only factor that puts Pakistan slightly ahead is Shaheen, who is slowly reaching close to his best.

At the MCG after 37 years

It is after nearly 37-and-a-half years that an India versus Pakistan clash has been scheduled at the MCG, the first since the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of cricket final took place.

That was Sunil Gavaskar’s last match as India captain and back home in India, fans watched Ravi Shastri take a gleaming Audi for a spin around MCG.

There were barely 30,000 fans that day.

No one at that time would have envisaged that an India versus Pakistan matches would become a major commercial vehicle at multi-team events. It’s not just another match, it is ‘The Match’.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammed Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hasnain.

MATCH STARTS: 12 PM UAE TIME