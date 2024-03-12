Swinging for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics: The countdown has begun!

Awarded in 2017, 2024 will mark the third time Paris has hosted the Games, joining London as the only other three-time host city. - Instagram

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:37 PM

With less than 100 days to go until the Olympic Golf Competition teams are announced for the event to be held at Le Golf National in Paris, let’s remind ourselves of the qualification process.

The Men’s competition will be held from August 1 to 4, with the Women’s competition from August 7 to 10. 2024 and the format will be 72-hole individual strokeplay.

The field will consist of 60 players for both the Men’s and Women’s competitions.

The Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) qualification process involves a two-year rolling allocation of points aligned with the OWGR – weighted to the player’s most recent performances.

Le Golf National near Paris, will host the 2024 Golf Competition at the Olympics. - Supplied photo

The top 15 world-ranked players will be eligible, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings during the qualification process, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15.

Golf was originally part of the Olympics Programme in the early 1900s, but it was then dropped.

The breakthrough for participation came in 2009 at the IOC session in Copenhagen, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the return of Golf to the Olympics.

American Xander Schaffler shows off the gold medal he won in 2020 in Tokyo. - Instagram

Golf’s quota places for Paris 2024 will be decided according to the OGR on 17th June 2024 for men and 24th June 2024 for women.

There have only been two editions of Golf in the Olympics since its return – in 2016 and 2020 with four gold medalists - England’s Justin Rose and South Korea’s Inbee Park won in 2016 in Rio De while in 2020 in Tokyo the winners were American’s Xander Schaffler and Nelly Korda.

Le Golf National is a classic golf venue located near Paris, having opened in 1990 and designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hage in collaboration with Pierre

It has hosted The Ryder Cup in 2018, the 2022 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC), as well as numerous editions of the Open de France on the DP World Tour.

For further information Visit: www.IGFgolf.org

