Super Saturday: Global equine stars out in force at Meydan

Godolphin’s globe-trotting star Real World heads a star-studded field of high-class equine athletes who will be in action at Saturday’s much-anticipated Super Saturday fixture at Meydan, the dress-rehearsal for this month’s $30.5m Dubai World Cup meeting.

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, the six-year-old is among a competitive 15-runner field who will contest the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, one of nine glittering races on the card.

Real World, who has raced at Royal Ascot, Riyadh, Longchamp and Dubai and recorded wins in prestigious races like the 2021 Prix Daniel Wildenstein (G2), 2021 Strensall Stakes (G3), 2021 Steventon Stakes (LS) and Zabeel Mile, makes his first racecourse appearance since June last year.

However, the son of Dark Angel out of the Dubawi mare Nafura, runs well fresh and looks the one to beat in the 1,800-metre contest that is a precursor to the $6m Group 1 Dubai Turf on the big night.

“I expect him to be 80-85% ready for the race,” said bin Suroor, who is looking for a seventh win in the race and first since 2019 when he saddled Dream Castle to victory.

“He has had issues in the past but has been working nicely recently.

“We are treating this very much as a prep for the Dubai Turf and he will certainly come on for the run.”

In what looks like one of the best renewals of the Jebel Hatta race that was launched in 2000 to commemorate the opening of Meydan racecourse, several runners could test bin Suroor’s global campaigner.

Among them is the Charlie Appleby-trained Master Of The Seas, who bounced out of a long absence to land the Zabeel Mile in January. Valiant Prince looks to have genuine claims but will have to negotiate a wide draw on the outside of the field.

“It was always the plan to head here with Master Of The Seas following the Zabeel Mile and he has a decent draw in stall two,” said Appleby. “He goes into this in good order and, while Real World is the class act, we are confident that our horse can be a big player with that run under his belt.

“Valiant Prince is drawn wide in 14, which will make it quite a challenge for him. He has done nothing wrong in his two starts this year and can prove a big player if he can get a clear run around.”

Super Saturday is the second biggest fixture of the UAE season, and also features the third and final leg of the Al Maktoum Challenge, a Group 1 contest which is run over the same course and distance as the Dubai World Cup.

A field of 14 will face the starter with 2021 victor and Fawzi Nass-trained Salute The Soldier hoping to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish.

Highly-regarded Dutch jockey Adrie de Vries takes the ride again and said: “He has been in good form all season but nothing went right for him last time. Stall ten is not ideal but hopefully, we can get a good early position and he can run a big race.”

Reigning champion trainer and Zabeel Stables boss Bhupat Seemar is mob-handed in the race with four runners led by Law Of Peace. Bendoog, Kafoo and Sanad Libya complete the field with hopes of winning a second Al Maktoum Challenge for the stables after North America in 2018.

The card also features four other Group 3 contests including the Dubai City Of Gold, Burj Nahaar, Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint and the Mahab Al Shimaal.

KT SELECTIONS

Race 1. Al Maktoum Challenge R3, 3.30 pm

1.Kerless Del Roc , 2 Soko

Race 2. Dubai City Of Gold G2, 4.05 pm

1.Kemari , 2. Global Storm

Race 3. Burj Nahaar G3, 4.40 pm

1.Secret Ambition; 2. Fanaar

Race 4. Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint G3, 5.15 pm

1.Migyaas; 2, Al Dasim

Race 5. Al Bastakiya, 5.50 pm

1.Ami Please; 2. Mr Raj

Race 6. Al Maktoum Challenge R3, 6.25 pm

1.Bendoog; 2. Law Of Peace.

Race 7. Ras Al Khor, 7.10 pm

1.Danyah; 2. Al Suhail

Race 8. Jebel Hatta G1, 7.45 pm

1.Real World; 2. Master Of The Seas.

Race 9. Mahab Al Shimaal G3, 8.20 pm

1.Colour Up; 2. Isolate.

Day’s Best: Real World.

