Strong field likely for final Dubai World Cup trial

Appreciated beats Sanad Libya in the Curlin Stake. The pair could meet again in Al Maktoum Challenge. (Supplied photo)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 12:41 AM

The third and final leg of the Al Maktoum Challenge (G1) is a widely recognised trial for the $12 million Dubai World Cup, so it’s not surprising to see a strong bunch of horses entered for Saturday’s renewal of the 2,000 dirt contest.

As many as six horses who have won the Al Maktoum Challenge have gone on to achieve success in the Dubai World Cup, the most recent horse to achieve the feat being Godolphin’s African Story in 2015.

Among the 21 horses standing their ground ahead of the final declaration stage are last year’s winner Salute The Soldier and the two horses who fought out a thrilling Curlin Stakes earlier this month — Appreciated and Sanad Libya.

The Curlin, which is run over the same course and distance as the Dubai World Cup and Al Maktoum Challenge (R3), is named after the imposing, American-trained 2008 winner.

Also holding entries are Turkish raider Ugurtay, who finished fourth in the Curlin, and horses who occupied the seventh to the 12th positions in the race including Court Poet (7th), Roman Rosso (8th), Syrtis (9th), Dubai Icon (10th) Rebel’s Romance (11th) Erzindjan (12th) and Book Review (13th).

Emirati handler Saeed bin Suroor is the most successful trainer in the contest with 11 victories and he is likely to be represented by Dubai Icon who was a compelling eight and a half length winner of a Conditions event at Meydan in January before delivering a lukewarm effort in the Curlin.

Bin Siuroor holds the son of New Approach in high regard and is willing to draw a line through that last run as he hopes that his trainee will show him something special that could make him a Dubai World Cup contender.

Meanwhile, astute Bahraini owner/trainer Fawzi Nass keeps the faith in the German-red Salute the Soldier who finished a noteworthy fifth to Mystic Guide in last year’s contest.

Since then the son of Australian stallion Sepoy has had two starts, finishing fifth in both the Al Maktoum Challenge (Round 1) and the Curlin.

Two of this season’s most dominant trainers, Bhupat Seemar and Doug Watson, are well represented with the former having entered the exciting Everfast and stable stalwart, Thegreatcollection, who has been campaigned at the highest level by his handler.

First season trainer Bhupat Seemar has dominated his rivals and accounts for seven of the 21 entries among them the aforementioned Sanad Libya, Avant Garde. Kafoo, Roman Rosso, Remorse, Royal News and Tuz.

Salem bin Ghadayer has three in the trial among them recent Firebreak Stakes scorer Hypothetical, Tenbury Wells, a last-outing winner at Jebel Ali and 2020 UAE Oaks heroine Down On Da Bayou.

An interesting entry is Military Style, a former Aidan O’Brien-trained galloper who makes his UAE debut for Swedish handler Kahlil de Burca.