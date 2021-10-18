Sri Lanka's first Test skipper Warnapura dies

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
Bandula Warnapura, who captained Sri Lanka in their first ever Test match against England in 1982, has died at the age of 68, the country’s cricket board (SLC) said in a statement on Monday.
Warnapura died of a heart attack after undergoing a leg amputation for complications arising from diabetes, people close to him said.
Warnapura captained Sri Lanka’s first Test match in 1982, scoring 38 runs against England.
But his international career came to a crashing halt after four Tests, when he led a team of local players to South Africa in 1982, defying a government ban against any sporting contact with the then apartheid regime.
He and other players were banned for 25 years but it was lifted in 1990, allowing Warnapura to take an active role in coaching.
He never played international cricket again after the widely condemned rebel tour known as AROSA Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s former skipper Mahela Jayawardene paid tribute to Warnapura, who was one of his coaches as a young cricketer.
“He coached me at Nalanda (college) and was a steady influence in my growth as a cricketer and a person,” the 44-year-old tweeted.
Another ex-Sri Lankan captain, Sanath Jayasuriya, added that Warnapura would be missed.
“It is a sad day that the first Test captain Bandula Warnapura has played his last innings,” Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter.
Warnapura opened the batting for Sri Lanka and also represented them in 12 one-day internationals. He claimed eight wickets in the shorter format bowling medium pace.
“It was such a joy to chat to him on everything cricket. A good and gentle man. We will miss him. Our thoughts are with his loved ones,” former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said on Twitter. — Reuters/AFP
The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
England and the West Indies face off in the second match of the tournament’s main phase on Saturday evening
Sports4 days ago
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Sports4 days ago
Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket schedule, the match will now take place at Edgbaston from July 1
Sports4 days ago
The bio-bubbles have been set up in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi
Sports4 days ago
They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts
Sports5 days ago
All-rounder smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9
Sports5 days ago
Former Indian opener played his part in many an epic duel between the two countries at the iconic Stadium
Sports5 days ago