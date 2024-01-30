Sportsmanly Wales' gifts Campbell his qualifying slot in Race to Georgia

Samvit Chopra, winner of Division A of the recent Race to Georgia qualifying round at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:36 PM

Samvit Chopra (10) and Den Wales (15) both shot 40 Stableford points to win their respective Divisions in the Montgomerie Golf Club’s Race to Georgia qualifier.

A strong field assembled for this significant tournament on the club calendar.

Chopra shot the equivalent of a net 68, with Wales matching Chopra’s score.

With Wales being a sponsor’s guest and a previous attendee at The Masters, graciously passed on his qualifying spot to next-placed Andrew Campbell.

Keith Watson, organizer on behalf of REZA Hygiene, said: “We have had a thoroughly enjoyable day here at Montgomerie Golf Club. We thank tournament professional Luke Joy for adding a fun element on the 18th hole, where his drive could count for all players if so wished, as well as GOLFTEC for their Beat the Pro initiative.’

The top two players from each Division qualify to play in the UAE Race to Georgia Finals to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on 3rd March.

The winners of both the UAE and Saudi Regional Finals will represent REZA Hygiene, with an all-expenses visit to the World Final of the Race to Georgia in April which includes attending The 2024 Masters, at Augusta National Golf Course. as a Patron for both a practice day and a tournament day.

“We encourage all players to support the remaining Race to Georgia qualifying events and we wish all participants the best in their attempt to be the 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia champions,” added Watson.

The next Race to Georgia qualifying round will be played at Arabian Ranches Golf Club on 24th February.

The Race to Georgia is sponsored and supported by REZA Hygiene as organisers, and partners Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, Dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC and is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

For further information Visit: www.race2georgia.com

Results

Division A (12 and under Handicap).

S. Chopra 40.

M. Sobati 36.

S. Wijstma 34.

J. Jeon 34.

Division B (12.1 and above).

D. Wales 40.

A. Campbell 37.

M. Van Koolwijk 34.

Juniors (Under 21 years-old).

S. Chhibber 36.

V. Chhibber 34.

ALSO READ