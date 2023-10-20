Saudi Arabia all set to launch GCC’s Race to Georgia 2023 – 2024

A strong field of 85 players will be competing for honours at Dirab Golf Club

Last year’s series Category A winner, Hisham Sultan (The Els Club), who went to Georgia US and played in the World Final of the Race to Georgia final, finishing second, and spent two days attending The Masters 2023 at Augusta National. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 2:53 PM

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia starts this weekend in Saudi Arabia with a strong pool of 85 players competing for honours at the at Dirab Golf Club.

This is the first of 13 qualifying rounds for this popular season long series of events held in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which attracted over 1,500 golfers last season.

The qualifying rounds are open to all amateur golfers; men, women, as well as a junior division, with a maximum handicap allowance of 24 for men and 36 for women.

All events will be played in a Stableford format with 75 percent of registered handicaps, with sanctioning from the respective official golfing authorities; Saudi Arabian Golf Federation, Bahrain Golf Association and Emirates Golf Federation.

From each qualifying event, the category winners and runners-up will qualify to attend the Regional Finals to be held in Dubai at the Montgomerie Golf Club (for UAE qualifiers) on Sunday March 3, 2024, and at the Riyadh Golf Club (for KSA, Bahrain and Qatar qualifiers) on Saturday, March 9,2024.

The ultimate winners of the finals will win an all-expenses trip to the World Final of the Race to Georgia to be held during The Masters week.

Part of the prize is a two-day visit to attend The Masters week as a patron.

Keith Watson, the Tournament Series Organiser on behalf of REZA Hygiene, said: “We are all very excited with the growth and interest in this tournament with the ‘Bucket List’ trip to the US World Final and a visit to The Masters.

“We thank all the participating golf clubs and golfers for their support – many of whom are traditional regulars of the Race to Georgia.

“Due to the growing interest and awareness of the Race to Georgia, the series has been expanded this season to include Qatar, at Doha Golf Club.”

The series is powered by REZA Hygiene, a leading hygiene solution provider throughout the GCC, whose core mission with their Race to Georgia initiative remains the same; to help promote golf's growth in the region, especially in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia is sponsored and supported by Zahid Group KSA, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, GOLFTEC UAE, DYSON and Rezaroma.

ALSO READ

For further information on how to enter etc Visit www.race2georgia.com

Qualifying Rounds

KSA, Qatar and Bahrain

21st October, 2023 Dirab Golf Club, KSA.

25th November, 2023 Nofa Golf Club, KSA.

2nd December, 2023 Doha Golf Club, Qatar.

12th January, 2024 Riyadh Golf Club, KSA.

19th January, 2024 Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, KSA.

3rd February, 2024 Rolling Hills, KSA.

16th February, 2024 Royal Golf Club, Bahrain.

Regional Final

9th March, 2024 Riyadh Golf Club, KSA.

UAE

3rd December, 2023 Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

16th December, 2023 Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

26th January, 2024 Montgomerie Golf Club.

10th February, 2024 Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

24th February, 2024 Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

25th February, 2024 The Els Club, Dubai.

UAE Final

3rd March , 2024 Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai, UAE.